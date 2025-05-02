Man inspired by MND community takes on epic seven marathons fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TRIATHLETE and ultra runner Martyn Clarke will be in Newcastle next week as he aims to complete seven marathons in seven counties in seven days to raise money to support the MND community.

51-year-old Martyn from Wigan, will set off on day six of his challenge on Saturday, May 10 which will see him travel to seven regions of the UK over seven days to raise money for the MND Association, The Mel Evans MBE Foundation, The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal. He has been inspired to fundraise by Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow CBE who died from MND last summer.

Over the years, Martyn has thrown himself into challenge after challenge, each tougher than the next, from a seven-man iron challenge to a triathlon across Europe, raising tens of thousands of pounds for MND charities.

Martyn has also met and built friendships with members of the MND community, who have spurred him on to continue his fundraising efforts, which is the reason behind his latest MND 777 Challenge which will end at the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday, 11 May.

The route Martyn will take on his journey through the North East

Martyn said: “For the past four years, from initially following Rob’s brave battle with MND, as a former Rugby League Amateur coach here in Wigan with the Orrell St James Club, I have met some wonderful, courageous, and inspirational people, MND warriors and lovely families.

“From my first ultra run, to my seven half ironman triathlons to Triathlon Impossible in 2023, where I attempted to cross Europe in seven days, I’ve helped raise tens of thousands for MND charities.

“This is going to be my last challenge of this physical calibre; I’m not getting any younger and I know I will be physically and mentally drained at the end of it. It will be the ultimate test! The training itself has been incredibly tough, but knowing the difference I am making for people affected by this cruel disease has urged me to keep going.

“Once I hang up my running shoes, it will be the end of challenges on this scale, but I will always be an ambassador for the MND community and continue to raise awareness and funds.”

Martyn Clarke who heads to the North East next week as part of his epic fundraising challenge

Martyn has carefully mapped out his route, choosing special places where he has met inspirational people, from MND warriors, to family members whose loved ones have sadly died of MND.

The North East leg of Martyn’s challenge will start at St James’ Park In Newcastle at 9am on May 10 and will see Martyn run through Gateshead and Sunderland before arriving at the Stadium of Light later in the day.

Former footballer Stephen Darby who is living with MND said: “We can’t thank Martyn enough for the support he has shown and continues to show to the foundation and the MND community.

“This will be the third of Martyn’s challenges that we have been part of and each time they get bigger and bigger.

“The amount of time Martyn puts in as well as having a full-time job and a family at home is incredible. We wish Martyn and the support team all the very best of luck and another massive thank you!”

You can support Martyn by donating to his fundraising page here https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/4996/mnd777challenge/