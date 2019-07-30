Mayor re-opens revamped South Shields care home - this is what's changed
Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at a South Shields care home to celebrate its refurbishment.
Harton Grange Care Home, in Boldon Lane, South Shields was officially re-opened by South Tyneside Mayor, Coun Norman Dick, and Mayoress Jean Williamson,
The refurbishment is part of a multi-million pound investment by Barchester Healthcare to refresh and invigorate the interiors of their 200 homes throughout the company to enhance the lives of those who live in the homes. Harton Grange had a full make over of en-suite bedrooms, a revived entrance lobby, reception and café, as well as a newly decorated lounge, dining rooms and in-house hair salon.
Lesley Gregg, general manager at Harton Grange said: “The home is looking wonderful after the recent investment.
“The bright new cafe area is the perfect little hub for residents and their families to have a social space, and it has been updated and the lounge areas are simply stunning, having been updated with new televisions and modern furniture.
She added: “My team and I are very excited to showcase our wonderful new interior to members of our community, and very honoured to have the Mayor and Mayoress join us on this special occasion.”
Resident at the home Hilda Nelson said, “The home is looking lovely, but it kept the heart of Harton Grange which is the wonderful people.”
Harton Grange Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare and provides residential care, and dementia care for 61 residents from respite care to long term stays.