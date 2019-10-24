Kalma Baby yoga classes have been crowned the UK's best-loved baby activity.

Kalma Baby, which runs yoga classes for babies aged from just six weeks and upwards, has been voted the UK’s Best Loved Baby Activity.

The title was voted for by parents of the youngsters in the esteemed Whats on 4 Kids Awards, which recognise the most loved children’s activities across the country.

The South Tyneside franchise of Kalma Baby was announced as the winner this week, against thousands of other entries.

Yoga teacher, Victoria Thompson with the What's On 4 Kids award.

Their sessions allow little ones to experience the benefits of yoga and mindfulness at an early age, with classes in community and children’s centres throughout the borough.

According to yoga teacher Victoria Thompson, who launched the franchise five years ago, the practice has countless benefits for both mum and baby.

As well as boosting their development and strengthening muscles, yoga and massage can help a variety of ailments that some babies are born with, such as colic and physiological flexion.

The sessions also help parents bond with their baby and reduce isolation among new mums.

Sadia enjoys a Kalma Baby yoga class.

“It helps the baby’s mental health and well-being and in turn helps the mental health of the parents,” said Victoria.

“People can be really isolated when they first have a child, especially in this area, so we try and bring them together. They become a little family, they make friends and support each other and in turn the babies bond with each other and benefit from that support too.”

She continued: “You can see how much our parents and yogis love it, they come every week and you can see the development.

“The award was voted for by the parents and carers, so it means the world that they voted for us.”

Noah enjoys a Kalma Baby yoga class.

She added: “We are so immensely proud to have won this award and thank all the parents, our yogis, and our Kalma Baby team who have supported us every step of the way.

“We couldn't be happier to put South Tyneside on the map and bring this award home.

Kalma Baby classes are held Monday-Saturday across South Tyneside. For more information visit the South Tyneside Kalma Baby Facebook page.

Larni enjoys a Kalma Baby yoga class.

Vinnie gets a massage at a Kalma Baby yoga class.