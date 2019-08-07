Meet the first little arrival at South Tyneside District Hospital's new midwifery-led birthing centre
Meet the adorable baby girl who has become the first baby to be born in South Tyneside’s new midwifery-led birthing centre.
The new facility at South Tyneside District Hospital in South Shields opened on Monday, August 5, offering mums-to-be a safe alternative to giving birth in a consultant-led hospital setting or at home.
And yesterday, midwives welcomed the centre’s first new arrival when they delivered this gorgeous baby girl at 4.57am.
Parents Abi Kennedy and Jack Bickley, both 23, from Biddick Hall, were delighted with their little bundle of joy – who is still to be named.
Weighing 8lb 7oz, the baby is Jack and Abi’s third child and she joins brother Mason, five, and sister Miyah, two.
Mum Abi said: “This is my third baby born at South Tyneside hospital and the new birthing centre is so much more relaxing and a very calm environment.
“I was given the choice of going to Sunderland but I said I would prefer to go to Shields if I could.
“The midwives were fantastic and the new environment is so much nicer.”
The new facility features en-suite birthing rooms, including a large room with a birthing pool and additional postnatal rooms.
Partners are able to stay overnight and one-to-one midwifery support is provided during labour.
Dad Jack said: “The midwives were absolutely brilliant, especially Michelle Becke – she was an absolute diamond and I can’t speak highly enough of her.
“I would recommend the new birthing centre to anyone, it was a fantastic experience, the midwives couldn’t do enough for us.”
All babies born in the new midwifery-led birthing centre in South Tyneside will be given a proud to be #BornInSouthTyneside baby grow as a keepsake from the hospital.
Throughout this week midwives are offering tours of the new centre to expectant parents between 11am and 2pm – to book call 0191 404 1033.
Women who have a high risk pregnancy; for example if they are expecting twins, if their baby is in the breach position, or if they have experienced complications in this or a previous pregnancy, will be advised to give birth in the trust’s consultant-led unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.