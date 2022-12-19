Dawn Lyon and Pauline Fraser from Roseway House collecting the award.

The team at Roseway House care home, in Wear Street, Jarrow has been named as the Dementia Care Team of the Year at the Caring UK Awards.

The home, run by the Amicura care group, was also shortlisted for Activities Team of the Year award.

Dawn Lyon, lead activities co-ordinator at Roseway House, and Pauline Fraser, activities co-ordinator, accepted the award at the ceremony in Leicester, which was hosted by Emmerdale star Dean Andrews.

The team at Roseway House arrange events for residents to be actively involved with the local community and make sure they keep families up to date about activities.

Dawn said: “We take pride in thinking of new ways to improve the quality of our residents’ lives and we’re really pleased that those efforts have been noticed.

“One of our biggest successes of 2022 was an event for the Queen’s Jubilee, which was organised to ensure residents had as much involvement as possible. “We commissioned a local artist who painted a beautiful mural on the home’s wall, with help from our residents and members of the Central Jarrow detached youth project. The oak tree mural is painted with the handprints of residents, friends, family, and the local community as it symbolises strength, morale, and knowledge.”

Roseway House is a 48-bed residential and nursing home specialising in adult dementia care.

Residents have access to plants which are dementia-friendly and are picked to scent when touched and also encouraged to help to care for a rabbit, and the home’s aviary.

Roseway home manager Leanne Terry, said: “When caring for people with dementia, no two days are the same and we are continuously learning and adapting to our residents’ individual needs.

“We’re particularly proud of our weekly in-house playgroup – Rosebuds – where parents and guardians bring their children to help nurture understanding between generations and promote meaningful engagement and activity.

