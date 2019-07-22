New social care scheme for South Tyneside
Council bosses are bringing in a new system to help people stay maintain their independence.
The scheme, called Help to Live at Home is due to be introduced next year and is designed to put people in control of their care and support and improve the consistency and continuity of help provided.
Part of South Tyneside Council’s adult social care strategy the system is a direct response to feedback from residents who said they wanted to stay well and live at home, rather than having to go into residential care.
The scheme will provide short and long term support to people living in their own homes and includes a rapid response, a support service for and a night visiting service.
Help to Live at Home will see the council working with providers and therapy services after illness or injury.
Although designed for all adults, the new approach is being taken in the context of an ageing population - the number of people aged over 65 in the borough will increase by 3,000 over the next five years.
Counc Tracey Dixon, deputy leader and lead member for Independence and wellbeing, said: “We know that people are happier and healthier when they live in their own homes, are well connected to their community and feel they have control over their own lives.
“By working more collaboratively and putting residents at the heart of care, this approach will enable us to provide a more efficient and effective service.”
She added: “Current care services will not be affected as we move towards the new model.”