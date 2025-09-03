Real-life results: this user shared her skin journey after switching to a gentler, long-term skincare approach. | 47 Skin

A new UK study reveals the psychological impact of skin issues doesn’t fade with the seasons – with many still struggling into autumn.

Summer may be over, but the psychological impact of skin conditions is far from seasonal.

A UK survey conducted by Roseway Labs in May this year found that three quarters of adults with skin issues reported increased anxiety about their appearance during the warmer months.

More than half said they felt self-conscious because of their skin, with 38% admitting they thought about it regularly, regardless of the weather.

Although much of the conversation around skin confidence peaks in summer, the reality for many is that the stress continues year-round. From the first flare-up to the marks that linger, living with blemish-prone skin often means dealing with low self-esteem, social discomfort and a sense of unpredictability that doesn’t fade with the tan.

That’s reflected in the growing number of people who say existing treatments aren’t working for them. According to the same survey, nearly four out of five respondents felt let down by products prescribed by their GP or bought over the counter.

There is ongoing interest in alternative approaches, including one developed by Yorkshire-based brand 47 Skin. The company uses a compound called Silver Chitoderm, which combines antibacterial silver with a skin-binding agent designed to stay active for longer. Its aim, according to the brand, is not to overwhelm the skin with harsh ingredients, but to support a more consistent, less reactive skin environment.

While the scientific claims are still being explored, it’s the lived experience that appears to resonate with users. Several say they’ve seen a shift not just in their skin’s behaviour, but in how they feel navigating day-to-day life. That sense of regained control – however small – may help explain the word-of-mouth momentum the product has gained in recent months.

