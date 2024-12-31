New Year's Eve plea to only call an ambulance if there is a 'threat to life or limb'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People in the North East are being urged to only call 999 or visit A&E if their condition is a “threat to life or limb” as services continue to face high demand over the festive period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Year is traditionally known as one of the busiest weekends and as we head into the extended bank holiday, emergency services are asking for the public’s support to ensure resources are available for those who need them most.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) have urged people to only call 999 if there is a genuine emergency. | NEAS

Many of the region’s hospitals are already under increased pressure due to a surge in the number of flu cases as well as norovirus and other respiratory infections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Emergency, Preparedness, Resilience and Response (EPRR) at the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), Stu Holliday said: “The winter period is extremely busy and demand for emergency services increases. Across New Years Eve and New Years Day last year the service received over 1,500 calls across 999 and 111.

“We want everyone to enjoy ringing in the New Year but we also urge the public to please think before picking up the phone to 999 or 111 and think about other services first including 111 online, pharmacies, and their GP surgery when they are open.

"We would always advise someone who thinks their condition is life threatening to call us but please think before you pick up the phone - do you really need an ambulance or is there another way of you getting help?

"Please always consider 111 online first and if you do think you need to go to hospital, consider whether you're able to make your own way there, if it safe to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also ask that anyone waiting for an ambulance please only call back if their condition worsens or to cancel if it is no longer required. Delays can bring harm to patients so it’s important that we take every measure we can to reduce them.”

Mr Holliday also urged people to be prepared ahead of New Year celebrations.

He added: “Please ensure your medicine cabinet is stocked up with any regular medication you require as well as essentials like a first aid kit, thermometer, paracetamol, ibuprofen, antihistamines and plasters.

“Finally, if you’re out celebrating, remember your keys, phone and have plans to get home. Please have a good time but look out for each other and don’t ruin your New Year celebrations by ending up in the back of an ambulance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a sentiment shared by Dr Neil O’Brien, chief medical officer at North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Dr Neil O’Brien. | North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB)

Dr O’Brien said: "Ambulance and A&E teams are under real pressure and are focusing on the patients who need their help the most. Our thanks go to all our staff who are working incredibly hard to ensure patients get the care they need.

"If you're seriously unwell over the next few days, it’s important that you get help. For anything else, please contact a community pharmacy, 111 online or by phone, an urgent treatment centre or your GP practice when it is open.

“Patients who come to A&E with minor problems should expect a long wait and may be asked to use a different service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have planned carefully for a busy winter – including special respiratory hubs and Hospital at Home services so more patients can get the care they need without being admitted to hospital. You can really help by using NHS services carefully."