Ambulance service frontline staff have been testing and reviewing electric vehicle.

In total, the service operates over 600 vehicles across the Trust and responds to the regions 2.7 million people, spanning over 3,200 miles.

In 2023/24, the ambulance service’s emergency crews and patient transport service completed over 770,000 journeys to the region’s hospitals and other healthcare providers.

At a recent test day, operational, frontline, staff had the opportunity to take rapid response test vehicles out on the road. A range of rapid response vehicles have been available for testing by Trust staff.

Chris Chalmers, head of operations (central) at the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), said: “It is important to remember the impact that using electric vehicles may have on not only our patients, but the frontline crews who respond to them.

“By inviting operational staff to the trial, and collecting their opinions, management staff are able to make an informed decision as to the future of the fleet as well as the future of patient care.”

North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has embarked upon several projects to reduce its environmental impact, which includes exploring suitable alternative electric vehicles to make the fleet greener, whilst lowering its carbon footprint.

Overall, the ambulance service reduced its carbon emissions by 7.4 percent in 2024; 2.4 percent more than forecasted in its plans.

David Parkin, fleet operations manager at NEAS said: “Electric vehicles will play a key role in shaping the future of our fleet and driving the transition to a greener, more sustainable service, for the communities we serve.

“We are keen to evaluate the various electric vehicle options on offer to a service like ours.

“There are many benefits to the use of electric vehicles within our fleet and a reduction in harmful emissions is a key one.

“Most importantly, electric vehicles are reliable as they do not need key items such as clutches or engines replacing.

“With a potential longer life, this will mean less emergency vehicles are off the road and delivering life-saving care to the region.

“This initiative will give NEAS a clearer understanding of the electric vehicle market and allow staff to provide direct feedback on vehicle performance, range, comfort, and usability.”

The NEAS driver training team were on hand to observe and assess the rapid response vehicles at the test event, as well as the crews use of them.

Gavin Riddle, driver training lead at NEAS, said; “The driver training team have been putting the test vehicles through rigorous assessment, to support the wider NHS net zero commitments.

“Generally, electric vehicles are smoother and more responsive than diesel vehicles and this can only have a positive impact on response times and patient journeys.

“Reviewing new vehicles helps us to expand our understanding in operating a range of vehicles, with up-to-date training for the future arrival of electric vehicles.”

Martin Gibson, environmental sustainability and facilities manager, said: “We’ve made massive strides towards decarbonising the energy we us in our buildings and reducing carbon emissions and I look forward to continuing the electric vehicle initiative, to ensure that we can provide sustainable healthcare to all of our patients, now and in the future.”

Additional projects undertaken by NEAS to improve sustainability across the service include:

The installation of air source heat pumps at Backworth, Seaham, Bishop Auckland, Gateshead, Hartlepool, and Morpeth ambulance stations

Addition of 128kW battery storage system at Ashington station

Introduction of solar panels at Morpeth, Wallsend, Blucher, and Hartlepool stations

The opening of the UK’s first ever carbon-neutral tri-station in Hebburn, in collaboration with blue-light colleagues at Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire & Rescue Service

No-idling collaboration project with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Newcastle Hospitals to reduce the amount of carbon emissions created at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, the Freeman Hospital, and the Royal Victoria Infirmary