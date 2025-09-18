North East families offered newborn test for more than 200 rare genetic conditions

Parents who are getting ready to welcome their baby into the world are being offered a test as part of a national study.

Families being offered maternity care at Sunderland Royal Hospital and South Tyneside District Hospital are being given the chance to take a test for more than 200 rare genetic conditions.

They are among more than 40 NHS hospitals so far which have agreed to take part in the Generation Study, which is being led by Genomics England in partnership with NHS England.

The world-leading research aims to screen 100,000 newborns across England, offering them whole genome sequencing using blood samples that are usually taken from their umbilical cord shortly after birth.

The study will identify rare conditions such as Metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), a rare inherited disorder which affects the brain, in babies sooner.

NHS bosses say that the checks could help hundreds to benefit from earlier diagnosis and treatment, and in turn, slow the progression of rare conditions and even extend their lives.

The research will also help to support the NHS 10 Year Health Plan’s shift from sickness to prevention.

Research Midwife Lucy Rowland is part of the team at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

She said: “We’re really excited to be part of this study as a Trust.

“Research is an important way we can help families in the future get the support and treatment they need.

“Families are approached in hospital during their pregnancy. Patients are offered an information leaflet and given the opportunity to ask questions. They can also access further information through the Generation Study website or scanning a QR code.

“If a condition is suspected, the appropriate treatment can be started promptly as early intervention is key. It will be interesting to see this study develop.”

Rachel Nicholson, one of the consultants on the Maternity team, added: “We will be with parents every step of the way with this study.

“While we want as many people as possible to sign up to help build the biggest picture we can of genetic conditions, we want to stress there is no pressure to get involved.

“Everyone knows what is right for them and their family.

“Research is a key part of our work as a Trust and this study can make a difference there and then, but also for so many more people in the future.”

Expectant parents will be told about The Generation Study during pregnancy and if they are interested, a research midwife will then talk to them about it in detail to help them decide if they wish to take part.

Shortly after birth, a doctor, nurse or midwife will confirm with parents they are still happy for their baby to be tested.

If they are, then a blood sample will be taken and sent to a laboratory sequencing.

If a baby is identified as having a treatable childhood condition, families and carers will be provided with further NHS testing to confirm a diagnosis.

Families will also get ongoing support and treatment from the NHS.

You can find out more details about The Generation Study at: https://www.generationstudy.co.uk/.