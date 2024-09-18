North East families share life changing stories in Smoking Survivors campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The grief of North East families left behind when a loved one dies from smoking takes the spotlight in an acclaimed quit smoking campaign from Fresh, the region’s tobacco control programme.

The Smoking Survivors campaign is a powerful call to smokers in the North East to quit smoking for the sake of their own health and their families. The latest TV and radio adverts feature emotional appeals from people whose lives have been damaged forever by tobacco.

Debbie and Sadie Thomas from Hartlepool in 2021 lost their beloved husband and dad Denham from COPD – an incurable disease which destroys the lungs and is nearly always caused by smoking. Former smoker Denham was housebound and reliant on oxygen from his mid-50s while they watched him struggle to breathe. In the years before he died, Denham encouraged everyone he could to quit smoking. Watch Denham, Debbie and Sadie’s story.

Former smoker Tony Osborne from Middlesbrough was diagnosed with laryngeal (throat) cancer when he was 52. Tony had to undergo major surgery to remove much of the inside of his neck, including his voice box. Tony breathes through an opening in his neck, known as a stoma, and talks using an artificial voice box. Watch Tony’s story.

The campaign is run by Fresh as part of a commitment by all 12 local authorities in the region and the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board to reduce smoking – one of the region’s leading causes of health inequalities, the biggest cause of cancer and the single largest cause of preventable deaths. The North East has a unique declaration for a smokefree future with a clear vision: “A smokefree future, free of the death and disease from tobacco, is needed, wanted and workable. This would improve the health and wealth of our region’s most disadvantaged communities more than any other measure”.

Ailsa Rutter OBE, Director of Fresh and Balance, said: “Tobacco is devastating in the scale of harm and death it inflicts on people who smoke. It also affects the families left behind. Too many people in our local communities have experienced the pain, the worry and the loss from diseases caused by smoking.

“We applaud these inspiring local people who are sharing their stories because they don’t want other people to suffer like they did. These stories also show why we need further national action to reduce the harm of smoking.

“Never give up on quitting smoking. Every time you try to stop smoking you learn something, even if you don’t succeed first or second time. Next time it can be different.”

Amanda Healy is chair of the Association of Directors of Public Health North East and Director of Public Health for County Durham. She said: “Partners across the North East have been working tirelessly to reduce smoking rates and it’s been so good to see our overall rate has more than halved over the last 20 years. Campaigns like this which raise awareness of the harm of smoking and benefits of quitting reach across generations and encourage people to stop and stay stopped, or not to smoke in the first place.

“The North East is working together to reduce the burden of smoking-related illnesses and improve the chances of all our residents. We also need action nationally to help us to achieve our shared vision of a Smokefree Future.”

Dr Neil O’Brien, Chief medical officer for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “Smoking is one of the biggest causes of ill health and early death in our region which is why we have set a goal to reduce rates of smoking to 5% or below by 2030. Ultimately, we want to see an end to the death and disease from tobacco smoking across our region.

“As a GP I see first-hand the devastating effects smoking has on the health of my patients and the impact it also has on their loved ones too. I would like to say thank you to all those who are sharing their own personal stories which I hope will inspire many others to quit smoking. It’s never too late to quit and there’s lots of support out there to help you or a loved one take your first steps on that journey.”