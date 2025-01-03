North East hospitals left stricken by huge surge in flu cases, say health chiefs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hospitals across the North East are feeling the strain from flu outbreaks, say health chiefs, with rising cases leading to significant pressure on wards after festive gatherings.

The latest data shows that flu is impacting almost triple the amount of hospital beds in our region compared to the previous month, with 1050 general and acute beds currently occupied by flu patients, representing a 183% increase on the previous month (371, week ending 1 December).

Across the North East and Yorkshire, health leaders say hospital teams are working tirelessly to manage demand while continuing to provide the best possible care.

In total, 1092 patients were treated in hospital for flu last week, including 42 in critical care beds, an increase of 184% and 247% respectively, from the previous month (384 total and 12 in critical care, week ending 1 December).

Additionally, over 200 beds were used or closed by norovirus, and 19 children were hospitalised daily with RSV last week.

The seasonal rise in infections is being driven by increased social interactions during the holidays, with the NHS expecting further increases in the coming weeks as families and friends continue to gather.

While the national vaccination booking system has now closed, those eligible can still get protected by visiting a COVID-19 walk-in vaccination site or finding a pharmacy offering the flu vaccine.

Ahead of winter the NHS put in place measures to manage extra demand including upgraded 24-hour co-ordination centres, support for frequent users of A&E services, strengthening same day emergency care and providing more care in the community.

However, with hospital bed occupancy remaining high at 15,294 in use across the region, the strain is expected to persist through the winter period.

Dr Hamish McLure, Regional Medical Director, said: “Hospitals in the North East and Yorkshire are facing significant pressures due to flu, norovirus, and RSV cases, which have arrived earlier and more severely than usual. NHS teams are working tirelessly to ensure patients receive the care they need despite rising demand, and we’re actively managing capacity to help alleviate the pressure.

“If you need urgent medical help but you're not sure where to go, use 111 to get assessed and directed to the right place for you. Call, go online, or use the NHS App. You should call 999 or go to A&E in an emergency when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.”

Professor Peter Kelly, Regional Director of Public Health, added: “Festive gatherings have contributed to the rapid spread of flu and other winter viruses. If you’re eligible for flu or COVID-19 vaccinations, please get protected to reduce your risk and support our healthcare system. If you feel unwell, we encourage you to delay visiting vulnerable loved ones to help prevent further transmission.”

NHS 111 remains a vital resource for advice, with staff in our region handling over 70,000 calls last week. Local hospitals have also implemented measures to ensure services continue to run smoothly, including expanded bed capacity and strengthened same-day emergency care.

The flu vaccine is still available for NHS staff from their own organisations. The public can call 119 free of charge to find pharmacies still offering the flu vaccination – this service will close after 31 January 2025. Alternatively, you can use the find a pharmacy service to find a pharmacy that offers flu vaccination – this service will close after 31 March 2025.

The NHS thanks all staff in the North East and Yorkshire for their dedication and reminds the public to use NHS services wisely: call 999 or visit A&E in emergencies, and for other concerns, use NHS 111. Call, go online, or use the NHS App.