Vicky Pattison has opened up about living with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), saying she often has “dark thoughts”.

The radio presenter, who found fame during her time on Geordie Shore, was diagnosed with PMDD in 2023.

The disorder is described as a very severe form of premenstrual syndrome with both physical and mental symptoms.

Vicky Pattison has spoken candidly about living with PMDD. | Jordan Peck/Getty Images

“I don’t think that does it justice” said Pattison, speaking to Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

“I once heard it described as building a sandcastle of good habits... and then a wave comes and takes it all away.

“Every time that wave crashes it just leaves you with nothing but hopelessness and despair and you become this scared, lost anxious little girl. I suffer from chronic fatigue and on the other side of that spectrum, insomnia.”

PMDD is described by the NHS as “a severe and chronic condition.”

The health service also describes the condition as “a hormone-related mood disorder that happens every month. It’s caused by sensitivity to hormone changes.”

Speaking to the ITV show, Pattison adds: “I have dark thoughts, and often think the world would be a better place without us in it.”

The star, who has hosted Saturday afternoons on the Heart Radio network from March 2025, was met with a lot of support and love from viewers and famous faces alike.

Singer Ella Henderson commented: “This is so brave, powerful and thank you for speaking out and sharing. You’re not alone.”

Internet personality Jack Remmington added: “God somehow you just get more and more phenomenal Vicky. Whether knowingly or not, you help people all the time just by being you. I hope you never underestimate the good you are doing for so many.”