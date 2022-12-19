Alexandra Maria Dellorusso, with son Emerald, nursery worker Laura Phipps and Cllr Ellison with the defibrillator.

Two-year-old Emerald Prezioso Emmanuel Dellorusso, of South Shields, has a heart murmur and his mother has had to resuscitate him on a number of occasions.

When he joined the council-run Stanleys nursery at Marine Park Children’s Centre, it had no defibrillator but staff were keen to do all they could to keep the little boy safe and well – and set about raising the cash to provide one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team called in the Red Sky Foundation, which seeks to improve the lives of people needing cardiac care, to see how best they could support the family.

A Red Sky Foundation experts came to the nursery, provided training on the use of a defibrillator and first aid and gave some ideas for fundraising.

Staff at the nursery set about fundraising for a defibrillator, organising a family fun day while the local community also played a key role in raising funds for the life-saving equipment.

Emerald’s mum, Alexandra Maria Dellorusso, said: “I am so pleased with the support we have received from all of the team at Stanley’s at Marine Park Children’s Centre, with particular thanks to Laura, Emerald’s key worker, who always keeps a close eye on his condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also like to thank our local community for their support in helping to raise money towards providing a defibrillator and to the nursery for putting together the family fun day and for their emotional support.”

The defibrillator is now in place at the nursery, which, the council say underlines it’s ambition to keep people well and healthy throughout their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Adam Ellison, The council’s lead member for children, young people and families, said: “It is fantastic to see our committed staff going above and beyond for this little boy and his family.