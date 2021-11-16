Open evening to showcase job opportunities at South Tyneside's NHS trust
Young people in South Tyneside looking to get a foot on the NHS career ladder are being offered the chance to earn while they learn through a range of job and training schemes.
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, which runs South Tyneside District Hospital, is holding an open evening later this month to give 16 to 30-year-olds the chance to find out more about opportunities available – including apprenticeships.
Visitors will be able to learn about the different employment programmes it can offer in health care and administration.
Dennis Little, the Trust’s head of workforce development and education, said: “We are looking for people who have got the right aptitude, attitude and the passion to come and work for the NHS.
“Healthcare is undoubtedly one of the most rewarding areas to work and we look to give candidates the support they need."
He added: “Anyone aged between 16 and 30 can come along to this event to find out more.
“People don't need to bring anything, just need a willingness to find out more and an enthusiasm to learn and get involved.”
The open evening will be held on Tuesday, November 30, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at the City Campus of Sunderland College.
It is a drop in session, but those planning to attend are asked to book a place by emailing [email protected]
The project will also help to support other NHS trusts and councils in the region.
More information about joining the Trust can be found at https://www.stsft.nhs.uk/join-our-team