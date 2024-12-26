'Give a message of hope. You might save a life' - mum's organ transplant message
Statistics released to the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette show;
There are currently 33 people in Sunderland waiting for an organ.
There are currently 15 people in South Tyneside waiting for a transplant.
‘People on waiting lists may lose their lives - children and adults’
Most are waiting to receive a new kidney and the statistic is similar to the numbers of people who were on the transplant list a year earlier, said a spokesman for NHS Blood and Transplant.
Cheryl Archbold is a mum whose own daughter Beatrix received a new heart in 2023.
Cheryl, who hails from Roker, said: “It is more important than ever that people consider this.
“There are people who are on waiting lists who may lose their lives, adults as well as children.”
‘Give a message of hope’
Anyone who considers giving their organs is ‘giving a message of hope’, said Cheryl.
“The whole life of someone waiting for a transplant can change in a day. One phone call can change everything.
“There is life after a transplant and it is a good quality life. It is a life away from hospital.”
The little girl whose heart stopped working properly
One year on, she is a ‘feisty’ little girl who is full of life and her family loves it.
Beatrix’s story first unfolded in May 2022.
The Archbold family had returned from a trip to Disney World in Florida and thought Beatrix caught Covid.
She had stopped drinking, had a rash on her neck and the family dialled 111.
After going to A&E, a doctor at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead detected a heart murmur. Tests showed one side of her heart was enlarged and not functioning properly.
Beatrix learned to walk and talk in hospital
She had an operation to fit a line into her body so she could receive medication but she had a cardiac arrest and was saved by expert surgeons at the Freeman Hospital who performed open heart surgery.
Then came a 14-month wait for a new heart.
The little girl lived in the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle for a year and was attached to tubes which acted as her ventricles.
She spent so long in hospital that she learned to walk and talk while she was on the ward - and even developed a Geordie accent!
Beatrix and her family were ready to celebrate their first ‘real’ Christmas together this year.
‘Is it Christmas Day yet?’
An excited little girl spent weeks asking her mum if it was Christmas Day yet.
“She asked every day,” said Cheryl. “I had to promise her that I would tell her when the day does arrive.”
Beatrix was fascinated by the chocolate advent calendar she received and Cheryl said: “I feel like this is our first proper Christmas.
“We were so traumatised last year from the whole hospital experience, we were just in survival mode. This year, we are in thriving mode.
‘Can I have a meerkat for Christmas?’
“It just feels like a normal Christmas but you just can’t under estimate how ‘normal’ feels.”
Cheryl did have one slight concern though.
“Bea wants a meerkat for Christmas. I’ve got her a toy one. I just hope she is not expecting a real one!’
Beatrix and her family are determined to keep campaigning for more awareness around organ donations.
To find out more, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.
