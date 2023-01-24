33,000 live with disability.

Figures from the census in March 2021 show 33,368 people in South Tyneside said they had an impairment – 22.1% of the area's population.

The Equality Act defines disability as a physical or mental impairment that has a "substantial and long-term adverse effect" on the ability to carry out normal day-to-day activities.

In South Tyneside, 17,336 people (11.6%) said their disability stopped them from carrying out regular activities 'a little', while 16,032 (10.5%) said it did so 'a lot'.

The overall proportion of disabled people is down from the previous census in 2011, when 23.7% said they had a disability.

There were 20,898 households with at least one person with a disability – including 5,366 with two or more.

As of March 2021, 44.4% of residents in the area described their health as 'very good' – up from 42.3% in 2011 – and the proportion of people describing their health as 'very bad' fell from 1.9% to 1.7%.

Across England and Wales, the proportion of people with a disability has fallen from 19.5% in 2011 to 17.8% at the last census – despite the number of disabled people increasing from 10 to 10.4 million – because the 2021 census explicitly mentioned mental impairments.