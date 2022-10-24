Over 40,000 sick notes issued.

Since 2012, GPs have been able to give patients electronic – which say whether the patient is too sick to return to work, or give other recommendations, such as a phased return.

NHS Digital data shows 43,380 of these ‘fit notes’ notes were issued for patients in South Tyneside in the year to June – equivalent to 44,878 for every 100,000 registered working-aged patients.

Nationally, the number of fit notes rose to 10.4 million – up 8.6% from 9.5 million in the year to June 2019.

The data also shows there has also been a significant national increase in their duration – with 132,000 fit notes issued for leave of 20 weeks or longer.

This is an increase of 42% from 93,000 three years prior – with 'long Covid' suspected of making a significant contributing to the rise, along with lengthy NHS treatment waiting lists for NHS treatment caused by the pandemic.

In addition, 4.3 million notes (42%) were for leave of a month or longer – up from 3.3 million – 34% – in 2018-19.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that, nationally, the number of people off work due to long-term sickness is at all-time high, with 2.49 million now 'economically inactive' due to ill health.