The annual Walk of HOPE event returned to South Tyneside on Saturday (September 24) and saw 55 people take part to remember loved ones.

The event, which has been running for five years, was set up by Angie Comerford, the co-founder of Hebburn Helps, after she lost her father, Brian Hannigan, to suicide 10 years ago.

Walk of HOPE was set up to bring people together while walking and talking to honour those they have lost.

The Walk of HOPE, from Marsden Grotto up to the Angel of the North, supports those who have lost loved ones to suicide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also offers a chance to anyone battling with poor mental health to talk about the support that is available for them.

Those who took part in the event walked 11 miles from Marsden Grotto to the Angel of the North, carrying a banner with the names of loved ones who have taken their own lives over the years.

Those involved received a bag of hope keepsake for their participation.

Angie said: "It was yet another beautiful experience. We laughed and a few tears were shed along the way as we honoured our angels in the sky.

“Walk Of HOPE 2022 was simply magical. I can’t thank you all enough for coming and doing this, friends old and new, with a connection like no other.

"Grief and pain has brought us together – strength, courage and hope will see us through."