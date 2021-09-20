Pandemic sparked rise in abuse allegations

Abuse claims increase

A charity for the elderly said abuse and neglect may have thrived behind closed doors throughout periods of lockdown – contributing to a stark national rise in the number of concerns flagged up to councils between April 2020 and March this year.

NHS Digital figures show 970 concerns about adults with care and support needs were reported to South Tyneside Council in that period – up three per cent from the 940 the year before.

Nationally, nearly 500,000 safeguarding concerns were raised over the year - up five per cent from 2019-20.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK, said: Hundreds of thousands of older people are being affected each year and we expect the pandemic to have made things worse because of the heightened stress across our society and because abuse and neglect tend to thrive behind closed doors, of which there have been more than usual these last 18 months or so."

Around 480 inquiries were launched in South Tyneside during the year to March – fewer than the 745 in 2019-20.

There were 265 inquiries involving neglect or acts of omission, 150 concerning physical abuse, 85 about psychological abuse and 55 investigations into financial abuse.