Parents urged to stop next generation of smokers

Parents urged to stop smoking

The call follows research which shows that children whose parents or carers smoke are four times as likely to take up using cigarettes themselves.

Public Health England data shows 15.7% of the area's adults were smoking in 2020 – above the national average of 12.1%.

The smokers include 15.9% of women in the area and 15.5% of men.

When it comes to quitting, more men than women reported to have been able to kick the habit – 28.6% of adult female smokers and 29.7% of males

Analysis by Better Health Smoke Free shows 4.9% of young teenagers whose caregivers smoke also smoke regularly – against 1.2% for those whose caregivers do not.

Professor Nick Hopkinson of Imperial College London said: “Our research findings are clear. Adults smoking has a tangible impact on children.

“Children whose caregivers smoke are four times as likely to take up smoking themselves.”

He added: “The most effective way to help prevent this would be for adults to quit smoking. Not only does this have enormous benefits for them but it will also benefit their children, both now and in later life.”