£300 welcome bonus for care home provider new employees

Regional care provide Hales Group is looking to expand their workforce in South Tyneside, by offering a £300 bonus to encourage the best talent to bring their skill sets to the social care industry and make a difference in the community.

Hales also offers staff benefits, such as mileage allowance, shift pay, money saving discounts at a range of retailers, a chance to win £1,000 in the monthly Hales Heroes prize draw, Early Pay Scheme, and a £300 referral bonus too.

Although adult social care is an increasingly growing sector, with more 1.3million older people requiring social care services in the UK, there are a growing number of vacancies created by increasing pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hales Group

This number has increased by 10.3% in the sector, which means there is a range of opportunities available for those looking for a position with excellent job security, benefits and career development opportunities.

Hales Group Head of Care Debbie Dennis, said: “We are always looking to expand our workforce so that we can help as many vulnerable people in the community as possible.”

“While it’s true to say that a career in care presents its fair share of challenges, at the same time, it’s just incredibly rewarding. Every day is as different as the people who need us.”

