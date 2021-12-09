Public urged to use NHS services wisely over winter

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

The Trust, is currently experiencing significant pressures in both its emergency departments and seeing a large number of patients admitted into its hospitals, has issued a plea to the public to only seek emergency care if they have a serious, life threatening illness or injury.

Those coming into hospital are also asked to follow the strict infection, prevention and control measures put in place throughout the pandemic, which include wearing a face mask at all times while indoors, washing hands regularly and keeping a distance from others.

With pressures mounting as the Trust comes into one its busiest periods, staff are working round the clock to safely look after patients and direct them to the right place to care for their needs.

Staffing and services are increasingly stretched after more than a year of managing the pandemic and vaccination roll out.

Patients attending the emergency departments with more minor conditions currently face a long wait to be seen as the service is seeing higher

Those who do not need emergency life-saving treatment will be seen but will be directed to another appropriate service if they do not need immediate care.

Similarly, patients on wards who no longer need to be treated in hospital are being safely discharged home or to another community bed to free up hospital beds for those who need them most.

As well as this NHS teams – across hospitals and GP practices – still face challenges such as reduced space in clinical treatment areas and surgeries because of the need to follow strict infection control measures to ensure patients and staff continue to be safe.

The Trust is launching a new campaign to highlight the importance of making sure that patients do not stay in hospital for longer than they need to and the support it needs from patients, families and carers to help the Trust make sure patients are in the right place for their needs.

Dr Shaz Wahid, Medical Director at the Trust, said: “As we come into our busiest time of the year, we are once again asking the public for their support.

"The health and care system in South Tyneside and Sunderland is extremely busy at the moment as we see more people seeking medical advice and treatment, help deliver one of the largest vaccination programmes in history and continue to work hard to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

"As the weather turns colder we advise the public to stock up on general over the counter medications, such as cold and flu remedies, pain killers and dressings as many minor illnesses can be treated at home with self care. If you need to be seen, please think pharmacy, GP or NHS 111 as your first port of call.

To help cope with these pressures and ensure the people who need care the most can get it the NHS is asking people to:

Think GP, NHS 111 online or pharmacy first before calling 111.