Record number of Caesarean births in South Tyne

More C-section births.

Of the 360 births recorded in South Tyneside in 2020/21, data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) show 27.7% were delivered by C-section.

That was up from 25% the year before, and the highest rate since records began in 2014-15.

The data shows that 32.5% of births in England over the year were delivered by caesarean section – up from 30.1% in 2019-20.

This rate was also a record high.

Separate figures from the OHID also show that the fertility rate in England has fallen to the lowest level on record.

The general fertility rate – measured by the number of babies born for every 1,000 females aged between 15 and 44 – fell to 55.3 in 2020, the latest figures available.

In South Tyneside, the rate was 54.1 – down from 55.3 in 2019, and also lowest since comparable records began in 2010.

Dr Teresa Kelly, consultant obstetrician and spokesperson for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said said the increase in C-sections is due to a higher number of complex births.

This, she added, was caused by the an increase in both obesity rates and a higher average age of women giving birth.

NHS England recently told hospitals to stop using caesarean section rates as performance targets.