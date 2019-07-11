Record numbers keeping fit in South Tyneside
Record numbers of people are using leisure facilities in South Tyneside - with memberships at an all-time high.
Council bosses says innovative classes and cutting-edge equipment at leisure centres and swimming pools in the borough led to more than 1.26 million people used the facilities last year.
That makes South Tyneside one of only 20 local authorities in the country to see a statistically significant reduction in the inactivity levels of residents aged 16 and over.
The latest addition includes heavy investment in cutting-edge virtual fitness – with large scale screens installed at both Haven Point and Jarrow Focus, allowing people to access a wider range of class disciplines at times which are convenient to them.
Studio use has increased by around 35 per cent with the number of instructor-led and virtual sessions rising from 143 to 214 a week.
South Tyneside Council continues to work in partnership with global fitness brand Les Mills who gave a masterclass at Hebburn Central last year for Council fitness instructors.
Coun Alan Kerr, lead member for culture and leisure, said: “We know that our customers look to us to provide fresh, vibrant ways of helping them to keep fit.
“By investing in accessible, affordable and innovative facilities we have been able to boost membership and retention levels, resulting in positive health, social and economic benefits for South Tyneside.”
In addition to Haven Point and Hebburn Central, Jarrow Focus was launched in January on the former Jarrow Community Centre site after a £3 million makeover.