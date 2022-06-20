SHAPING UP: Don’t let just one bad moment, day or week derail all of your plans

It all started when my schedule suddenly became unexpectedly crazy (work and home).Which meant I didn’t get a chance to work out as much as usual, or even get outside to take a walk.And because I was busy, my food choices were more “grab and go” than normal. And, of course, my sleep was terrible.Which made everything feel even crazier, which made me crave even more comfort and junk food, which made me sleep even worse, which made me feel too tired to work out.And on and on it went.Seriously, by Friday, all I wanted to do was to order takeaway, have a few beers and binge watch Stranger Things all weekend.But then I had a little talk with myself.Yes, I let myself relax and unwind on Friday night.But I knew that if I didn’t take one step… make one good decision… to snap myself out of this spiral, I was heading in the exact opposite direction of my goals.So the next morning even though I didn’t want to, I went for a short run, it took me just over 20 minutes and then ate a healthy breakfast when I got back.And then, with one healthy action under my belt, it was a lot easier to take the next one.By the end of the weekend, I felt like my old self again and was able to hop back into my normal routine on Monday.Which leads me to a question for you: What is one action you can take today to help you get back on track (or up your game)?Need an idea? Choose something from one of the four pillars of health I talked about a few weeks ago:Exercise;