SHAPING UP: Don’t let just one bad moment, day or week derail all of your plans

It all started when my schedule suddenly became unexpectedly crazy (work and home).Which meant I didn’t get a chance to work out as much as usual, or even get outside to take a walk.And because I was busy, my food choices were more “grab and go” than normal. And, of course, my sleep was terrible.Which made everything feel even crazier, which made me crave even more comfort and junk food, which made me sleep even worse, which made me feel too tired to work out.And on and on it went.Seriously, by Friday, all I wanted to do was to order takeaway, have a few beers and binge watch Stranger Things all weekend.But then I had a little talk with myself.Yes, I let myself relax and unwind on Friday night.But I knew that if I didn’t take one step… make one good decision… to snap myself out of this spiral, I was heading in the exact opposite direction of my goals.So the next morning even though I didn’t want to, I went for a short run, it took me just over 20 minutes and then ate a healthy breakfast when I got back.And then, with one healthy action under my belt, it was a lot easier to take the next one.By the end of the weekend, I felt like my old self again and was able to hop back into my normal routine on Monday.Which leads me to a question for you: What is one action you can take today to help you get back on track (or up your game)?Need an idea? Choose something from one of the four pillars of health I talked about a few weeks ago:Exercise;
Healthy Diet;
Rest/Relaxation/Mindset. Don’t let one bad moment, day, or week derail all your plans. Your goals are too important. You’ve got this!
Here’s Graham’s bio: –
“When I left school, I spent four years as a professional footballer at Hartlepool United.
“I had a reasonably successful, short career, winning international tournaments with the youth team, making my professional debut in 2005. “Winning Young Player Of The Year in the same year, we reached the League 1 Play-Off Final.“More importantly, during this time, I learned a great deal about exercise and nutrition and how to get the best out of your body.
“When my football career ended due to injury, I qualified as a personal trainer.
I moved to Dubai, where I worked in a huge gym.“Working in Dubai was a priceless experience; I instructed over 1,000 personal training sessions in one year and helped over 50 people achieve their fitness goals.
“The knowledge I gained in one year in Dubai would have taken at least five in the United Kingdom.“When I returned from Dubai, I took on the role of gym supervisor and personal trainer at the five-star Seaham Hall Hotel and Serenity Spa.
“It was at Seaham Hall that I set up my first boot camp.
“They went from strength to strength and grew very quickly.
“While I was there, I won the Leisure Excellence Award at the North East Hotels Association.
“I left Seaham Hall in 2012 to focus on running my own business.
“I held the boot camp sessions in local car parks and travelled to personal training clients to train them at home.”
So with over 10 years of personal training experience, Graham has created a “friendly and welcoming fitness business” where his clients “feel comfortable working out”.
“ East Coast Fitness is about more than just losing weight, the idea behind it is to help you get more active, become healthier, feel great, gain confidence and live life to the fullest.”
