SHAPING UP: Four simple daily tasks that will help you form new healthy habits
It’s that time of year between Christmas and New Year (Chrimbo Limbo), where many people feel a little bit lost and don’t know what to do…
They’re bloated after weeks of over indulgence.
Feeling tired and lethargic after too much alcohol.
They’ve ran out of things to watch on Netflix.
And perhaps even confused with what day it is.
On one hand you need to finish off the leftover turkey, work your way through the mounds of cheese you bought too much of, and scoff the toffee pennies that no-one wants.
But on the other hand, you can’t wait for the New Year to begin so you can wipe the slate clean, get back into a routine and start feeling fit and healthy again!
When January does arrive it’s important that you have a plan for your health and fitness, otherwise you’ll end up back at square one very quickly.
It’s best to focus on small daily habits that you can maintain over time, rather than changing your whole life overnight.That’s what we do in our 14-Day New Year Shred Programme.
We set our members some very simple daily tasks that get quick results to start with (which boosts motivation), but at the same time, are very easy to maintain so that you form new healthy habits in the long run.During the 14-day online programme you can expect to eliminate sugar cravings, lose weight, feel less bloated, feel fitter, more energetic and happier, with a new positive mindset.
All that you have to do is perform these four simple daily tasks:
Drink two litres of water;
Get 10,000 steps;
Workout for 10 minutes (yes, just 10 minutes!),
Track your calories.
It’s that simple!
When you’re consistent with these tasks all of the other things start to fall into place.
With the help and support from us and all of the other members taking part you’ll feel motivated and energised in no time!
If you’d like to know more about the programme go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/14dayshred
The next course starts on Monday, January 9, with an early bird offer for everyone who signs up before January 1.
Here’s what some of our previous 14-Day Shred participants had to say:-
"Delighted with my final results from the shred. I lost 9.4lbs in weight, 2.5” off my waist and 2”off my thighs. A brilliant kickstart which I sorely needed.” - Mark B.
“Really enjoyed the shred… some lovely meals… great workouts.. and best of all the support and banter in the group. Lost 7lbs, lost 3.5 inches off waist, and MRs S says I look a bit fitter that’s good enough for me!” - Mark S.
“Just checked my measurements, 6lbs lost, an inch off my waist. Very happy but this is just a start for me, I’m going to keep this going until I have reached my goal.” Helen C.
