SHAPING UP: How light exercise can counter the effects of having too much alcohol

I've done it plenty of times.

Last week I was out celebrating a friend’s birthday and ended up having a few too many drinks.I woke up the next day with a bad head, but it didn’t last longHow did I get rid of the hangover?I didn't have more alcohol, nor did I didn't guzzle fizzy pop, or have a greasy fast snack.I stayed hydrated with water and went for a walk.I didn't workout at full intensity; it was just a brisk walk, enough to get a little bit out of breath and elevate my heart rate slightly.

How does exercise help get rid of a hangover?While exercise won't cure your hangover completely, it can counteract some of the side effects of too much alcohol so you get over your hangover faster.Exercise Effects

Alcohol acts as a depressant to your body, which means it slows your brain activity.

This also slows the release of endorphins, the feel-good hormones that can help regulate your mood.

Because of this effect, you may wake up the next morning feeling tired, lethargic and depressed.

Moving your body and getting some exercise, even when you don't necessarily feel like exercising, can help stimulate the release of endorphins again, resulting in a better mood and a better state of mind as you recover from your hangover.

Healthy Exercise

It may not be a good idea to go for a strenuous run after you've overindulged in alcohol.

Instead, try some lower-intensity exercises that can help restore your mood and energy without making you feel sick.

Yoga, gentle stretching, light aerobics, dance and swimming can all help you feel better without making your hangover symptoms worse.

Listen to your body and stop if you feel sick, dizzy or your headache becomes worse.

Hangover Hydration

While exercising, it's really important that you hydrate your body properly.

Alcohol can have a dehydrating effect on your body, which means you could suffer from dehydration more quickly than normal when you exercise.

Keep a water bottle nearby and drink at least 200-300ml of water every 10 to 20 minutes that you exercise.

You'll also want to continue drinking water throughout the day to help reduce your hangover symptoms.

