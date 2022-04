SHAPING UP: How to stay fit and healthy and still enjoy the tasty treats of Easter-time

“I am not going to say you should not eat a single piece of chocolate at Easter because this rule is unrealistic.”

But diet wise, it's a time of year that I dread!

I've just about got back into shape after Christmas and now I've got to deal with all of the temptations of Easter.

For weeks, supermarkets have been tempting us with their Easter aisles, filled with chocolates, sweets and hot cross buns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are so clever with their marketing and positioning that it almost feels like they are being forced upon us.

But, you don't have to give in. Easter can be a healthy time of year, without sacrificing fun.

Here are my tips for a healthy Easter:

Quick workouts.

Easter can be a busy time; entertaining the kids, preparing meals and visiting family.

It may seem as though you don't have time for exercise. But, if you keep your workouts intense you can get it done in 10-15 minutes. Try my 15-minute Dumbbell Pyramid in the Workout section of this page.

Make Healthy Choices

If you remain diligent about eating healthy as the days lead up to Easter, you'll be able to indulge a little bit on the big day.

Nobody wants to turn down a lamb dinner and a chocolate egg, so if you make healthy choices until Easter arrives, you should be able to eat a little more indulgently without ruining all of your goals.

Get Outside

The arrival of Easter means spring has sprung and now is the time to get outside.

Even if you're not going out for a 10-mile run, there are lots of opportunities to get moving outdoors, which will help you burn calories and get fit.

Try a walk in the park with the dog, play Frisbee with the kids, walk to the shop instead of driving. You'll be moving more and enjoying the spring fresh air too.

Register For A Race

A race is a great motivator because you have to be ready for it.

That means you have to put in the time and effort necessary to train.

Not only will that help you tone up and slim down for Easter, but you'll have something fun to look forward to as well. These events are coming up in the Sunderland area:

Sunderland City 10k – Sunday, May 8.

Sunderland Half Marathon – Sunday, May 8.

Sunderland Big 3K Run – Sunday, May 8.

Pier to Pier Run – Sunday, May 15.

Active Sunderland Big Walk – Sunday, June 26.

Active Sunderland Big Ride – Sunday, July 24.

Everything In Moderation

I am not going to say you should not eat a single piece of chocolate at Easter because this rule is unrealistic.

Get real with yourself and set limits.

Several pieces of chocolate will not break the scales, but a whole box of chocolates can break your healthy eating plan. So, focus in life on moderation.

Choose Drinks Carefully

This is a rule that you should follow every day, not just as we get closer to Easter.

Drinks can really ruin your healthy fitness goals because many of them are loaded with sugar and calories.

Choose water (with a little bit of cordial if you have to), instead of fizzy drinks, energy drinks and fruit juices which can have heaps of sugar and hundreds of calories in them.