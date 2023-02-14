SHAPING UP: Meal box deliveries provide food for thought when time is at a premium

“We save money in the long run because we don’t waste anything and we don’t spend as much time in supermarkets, where we always buy more that we go in for!”

I actually don’t mind having a busy schedule but it can have a damaging effect on my eating habits.

That’s especially on an evening when I get home after a busy day.

The last thing I want to do is spend an hour cooking in the kitchen.

It can be really tempting to order a takeaway, or pick up some convenience food.

But my saving grace is one of the meal box subscription services.

We’ve been using one in our house for over a year now.

We simply go to the app, select the meals we would like, then the fresh, healthy ingredients get delivered on a Sunday ready for the week ahead.

We normally select from the “10-minute meals” section so they’re quick and easy to make.

It means it’s one less thing to worry about in my busy schedule and I know I’ve got healthy meals ready for the whole week.

Here are the other benefits I’ve experienced from my meal box subscription:1. It Saves TimeIt saves time because we don’t have to do any meal planning and we don’t have to go to the supermarket as often because the ingredients are delivered to our door.

2. ConvenienceThe meal delivery boxes are really convenient for people with busy work schedules and busy lives.

We place our orders via an app and then when it’s delivered to our doorstep we have everything we need to make a healthy, home-cooked meals for the whole week.

3. Portion ControlIt’s great for portion control. You get the exact amount of ingredients needed for each meal.

You’ll feel full and satisfied, but it means you can’t go back for seconds (or thirds) and overeat.

4. Discover New FoodsYou’ll be able to explore meals from classic American cooking to Greek, Italian, Korean, or fun fusion dishes that mix flavours from around the world.

It’s a great way to try new foods. (Don’t worry, your old favourites are there, too).

5. Less WasteSince they only deliver the exact ingredients needed for the meals, we have noticed a huge difference in the amount of food that we throw away!

6. It Saves MoneyAlthough we could probably buy the ingredients cheaper in the supermarket we actually save money in the long run because we don’t waste anything and we don’t spend as much time in supermarkets, where we always buy more that we go in for!

Graham says: “With over 10 years of personal training experience, I have created a friendly and welcoming fitness business where my clients feel comfortable working out.

"East Coast Fitness is about more than just losing weight.

"The idea behind East Coast Fitness services is to help you get more active, become healthier, feel great, gain confidence and live life to the fullest.”

In 2015 Graham was shortlisted for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Award at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards.

In 2016 East Coast Fitness won Sole Trader of the Year at those very same awards and retained it again in 2017.