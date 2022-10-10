SHAPING UP: The shortest route to achieving your goals is having the right plan for you

“It’s like putting an address into the map app on your phone."

They hopscotch all over the place, jumping from one thing to another, and then wonder why they aren’t reaching their goals!

The shortest, fastest route to your goals begins with just one thing.

It’s nothing fancy; it doesn’t require any special equipment, and you don’t need any secret inside knowledge.

You just need a plan.

But not just any old generic plan … I’m talking about the right plan for you.

Usually, it comes up with a few different routes to reach that address.

Some of them will be faster than others … others might have tolls … others will have more traffic … and some of them will let you enjoy more scenery (or bumpy roads) along the way.

And there might even be a route that you hadn’t thought about before!

Which route you choose depends on what works best for you because they all will get you there (bumpy roads, tolls and all).

When it comes to your fitness, here are a few things that can make a difference for your plan:-Your schedule;

Your likes and dislikes;

Your goals;

Your motivation level;

Your fitness history,

Your current routine.

Here at East Coast Fitness, we specialise in helping our clients find the best route for them to help them achieve their fitness results.

This is what one of them had to say:-

“Love East Coast Fitness. Genuinely expected to dread each personal training session but Graham makes each session so varied that they really are enjoyable.

"Expect workouts that push you just the amount you need to feel good and get results without days of aching afterwards.

"He really knows his stuff and I'm so pleased I found this gym.

" Also helps that it's right by the coast with great views and plenty of parking. 100% recommend!” Kane Daglish.

Want to know how we do it? Learn more about our programmes at www.eastcoast-fitness.com

Working alongside Graham at East Coast Fitness is David Skinner, who is a personal trainer and boot camp instructor.

In his biography, David says: “My journey in the fitness industry started as soon as I left school in 2018.

"From this point I went on to study Sport and Exercise Sciences for two years; this is where I discovered my passion for fitness, and within three months of starting the course, I began my own journey within the gym.

“Starting out I was hesitant entering a public gym as I was afraid of looking silly and not knowing what I was doing.”

But thanks to the knowledge he went on to gain, David qualified as a Level 2 Gym Instructor and a Level 3 Personal Trainer.

"Now that I felt ready to make the jump, and pursue the career, I started as a Personal Trainer in a commercial public gym.

"I gained hands-on experience with carrying out different exercise classes and also one to one Personal Training Sessions.

"After almost a year in the role I decided it was time for a change and to push my comfort zones.“I started at East Coast Fitness in January 2022, delivering bootcamps, as well as Beginners Bootcamps, Small Group PT and also some one to one PT Sessions.