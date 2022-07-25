SHAPING UP: Understanding how your mindset could be ‘playing tricks’ on you

It affects almost every action you take and every decision you make.

It’s your MINDSET… and it could be playing tricks on you!

Here’s why it’s worth paying attention to:

People can develop beliefs, habits, and feelings that help us… but later in life, those same beliefs, habits, and feelings can work AGAINST us without us even realising it!

I’m going to focus on fitness & wellness, but this applies to every area of your life, from your finances to your relationships.

Example 1: When you were growing up, food was used as a reward or way to soothe your feelings when you had a bad day. So now, if something great and/or stressful happens, you believe you “deserve” pizza and ice cream even though they aren’t helping you reach your goals (not to mention the stomach ache after you eat them).

Example 2: You spent years competing as an athlete and now believe that you didn’t do a “real” workout unless you give it your all, even if it leaves you feeling exhausted and overly sore (and maybe even aggravates an old injury).

You get the picture!

We all struggle with these things at some point or another.

The good news is that you can CHANGE your mindset around these beliefs. Here are 3 steps to overturning those limiting beliefs.

1. It starts with PAYING ATTENTION and recognising them when they crop up.

This can be surprisingly challenging because they can feel like non-refutable facts or actions, to the point where you don’t even question them.

This is why it’s so important to:

2. Question your beliefs and habits. Try to understand them – while they might have served you in the past, are they doing you any favours now?

Ask yourself, “Why do I think or do this?”

3. Step out of your comfort zone (with baby steps). Over time you can replace your old beliefs with positive beliefs and habits that support your goals and current lifestyle.

If you need help getting rid of old, limiting beliefs that have been getting in your way, our 1:1 and Small Group PT programmes can help.