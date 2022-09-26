SHAPING UP: Use these excuse busters to prevent you being derailed from working out

You’re too tired; the weather is too cold; you’re hungry; you have too much to do; you’re stressed, you’re not sure what workout to do or you really just want to watch something on Netflix etc.

And, as a result, you’re tempted to give in and scrap your workout.

I get it!

By the end of the day, a workout can seem like a lot of effort in your head.

But, before you let any of those excuses derail you, try this instead:-

Excuse Buster number one: Challenge your excuse!

Getting in shape and keeping fit can be tough at times.

When you make excuses, it’s your subconscious brain trying to take the easy way out.

When you hear those excuses going around in your brain challenge those thoughts…

It’s too cold… Is it really too cold? Not if you wear the correct clothing.

I’m too tired… get your blood pumping, it will help energise you.

I’m too busy… what’s more important than your health?

I’ve had a hard day and feel stressed… one of the best things for stress is exercise because it reduces the stress hormones adrenaline and cortisone, and increases the feel-good hormones, endorphins.

Acknowledge that you control your actions and not your fleeting thoughts or whims.

The choices you make and the actions you take today play a direct role in what you achieve in the future… moving you closer or further away.

This is a very empowering mindset shift for any area of your life.

Excuse Buster number two: Ask yourself: what’s really driving your excuses?

It’s probably not because you’re tired or cold or hot or bored or confused or even busy, but because of your limiting beliefs.

Some examples:- You might think that it’s too hard for you … that you’ll feel awkward … that you’ll somehow fail (again) … that you won’t get the results you want … or that deep down, you’re not the type of person who works out.

Here’s a tip: As soon as you recognise those limiting beliefs, call them out.

Remember Excuse Buster number one - you’re in control.

Don’t let negative thoughts or beliefs get in the way of what you want!

Excuse Buster number three: Get support!

Having someone to hold you accountable and who supports your goals can make all the difference.

That way, when you feel your excuses threatening to take over, you have someone to help keep you on track.

Find a workout buddy, tell your friends or family about your goals, or work with an experienced trainer.

Remember: you are stronger than your excuses!

