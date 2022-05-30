SHAPING UP: ‘You can achieve amazing results without disrupting your routine’

you won’t find yourself on that confidence-sucking rollercoaster ride anymore.

Maybe you:-

Stepped on the scales after the holidays;

Had a big event coming up (reunion, wedding, holiday, etc.);

Were unhappy with the results from your latest doctor’s visit,

Watched an inspiring movie … or were wowed by someone else’s transformation?

Or maybe you even had some kind of wake-up call!

So, you committed to clean up your eating, to start exercising, and to make some big changes when it comes to your self-care.

And then you go at it … hard!

And things are going great.

But then something unexpected pops on your schedule or you eat a little “off your plan” or you skip a workout.

And that one miss turns into another, and another, and another.

And before you know it, you’re completely off track and upset at yourself.

A few weeks or months (or even years) go by, until the next time you find yourself back on that very same rollercoaster ride.

It can be a really painful and frustrating cycle to get stuck in.

But, I do have some really good news.

It makes perfect sense that you kept falling off track ... because it’s almost impossible for anyone to keep up that level of intensity and still live a normal life!

Don’t get me wrong: having a new health and fitness goal is fantastic and healthy!

But it’s even better for you to find a way to work on your goals that won’t drain as much time and energy from your everyday life.

In a way that sets you up for success, rather than sure failure.

Plus, there’s a bonus: when you find a happy middle ground, you won’t find yourself on that confidence-sucking rollercoaster ride anymore.

That’s because you’ll actually be able to maintain all the results you’ve earned!

Finding this sustainable middle ground is key to your success … and something we actively work on with our clients.

It is possible to achieve amazing results without disrupting your entire routine, and it’s what we specialise in.

This is what Val, one of our lovely members had to say…

“After dipping in and out of fitness groups for 40 years I finally found the perfect fitness class at East Coast Fitness.

"I started Graham’s classes around four years ago when I retired from the NHS.

"I have continued to be part of it ever since.

"The appeal for me is Graham’s drive and passion for fitness.

"His warm, unassuming nature and dedicated approach makes everyone feel welcome and part of a group.

"He has created a first-class business with the aim of helping people in becoming the best version of themselves.

"Joining East Coast Fitness has been one of the best decisions I’ve made and I would highly recommend it.”

If you’re ready to jump off that rollercoaster for the last time, our group fitness programmes are for men and women just like you who are motivated for brilliant results – that last a lifetime!

You can learn more here: www.eastcoast-fitness.com

Graham says: “If you want to get in shape but not take it too seriously, East Coast Fitness may be the right place for you.

"It's about getting healthy, living the life you deserve and spreading happiness to those around you, including your family.