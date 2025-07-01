Shocking health gap: South Tyneside worst in North East for preventable deaths

South Tyneside has the worst rate of preventable deaths across the seven North East council areas, report finds.

According to a NHS presentation due to be discussed in Gateshead next week, South Tyneside has a “significantly” higher rate of premature preventable deaths with 240 per 100,000 as compared to England average of 153.

The figures have been compiled from the most recent count of data from 2023 by Public Health England. The rates of preventable deaths across the North East are as follows:

South Tyneside: 240 per 100,000

Sunderland: 216 per 100,000

Gateshead: 214 per 100,000

Newcastle Upon Tyne: 211 per 100,000

County Durham: 195 per 100,000

North Tyneside: 186 per 100,000

Northumberland: 172 per 100,000

Public Health England data shows South Tyneside worst in North East for preventable early deaths | Herbaloid/Flickr

Coun Ruth Berkley, lead member for adults, health and independence, said: “South Tyneside has some of the poorest health outcomes in the country. However, we recognise that NHS services alone will not address these. The South Tyneside Vision puts health and wellbeing at the heart of what we’re aiming to do: a place where people live healthy, happy, and fulfilled lives.

“We therefore aim to consider the impact on health and wellbeing in everything we’re trying to achieve as a borough. This ranges from addressing the root causes of poverty, supporting access to skills and employment, improving housing and the communities, through to providing services such as stop smoking support, as well as helping people to make informed decisions to live healthier lives.”

The presentation also presents data from 2022, indicating that every council area also has below average life expectancy for men as compared to the national average of 79.3 years. Northumberland is the only area to reach the national average for women, 83.2 years.

A Sunderland City Council spokesperson said: “We know that the biggest causes of premature death include heart disease and cancer. And the factors which contribute to these diseases are many and complex.

“That’s why we are continuing to work with partners across the city on initiatives helping to reduce the inequalities which contribute to premature death.”

Alice Wiseman, director of public health at Gateshead Council, said: “Two babies born on the same day at the same hospital in Gateshead can have more than 10 years difference in life expectancy. Despite amazing work across health and care in recent decades inequalities in entirely preventable disease remain stubbornly persistent.

“Our health is impacted by so much more than our genetics and is shaped by the circumstances in which we are born, grow, work and live. These factors include our income, environment, housing, transport, education, and jobs.

“We call these the building blocks of health, and as a council, we can have a huge influence on these circumstances for our population. We won’t address inequalities by only focusing on treating people once they are unwell. By working together with our health and voluntary sector partners, we can strengthen these building blocks to help people to live better for longer.”