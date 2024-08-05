Here’s what you need to know 👨‍⚕️

The skin can be seen as a ‘barometer’ on a person’s general health and well-being.

Changes to our skin including texture, spots, rashes and discolouration, could be vital clues to life-threatening conditions.

Well Pharmacist, George Sandhu warns against overlooking small changes in your skin.

Here are the symptoms of 10 tell-tale skin conditions to watch out for.

A leading pharmacist has warned against overlooking skin changes which could be vital clues to a life-threatening condition.

While we may think changes to our skin could be harmless anything from a subtle discolouration or a change in texture or feel, can serve as the first signs of an underlying health condition.

George Sandhu, deputy Pharmacy Superintendent from Well Pharmacy, explained: “Skin is the largest and one of the most versatile organs in the body. It varies in texture and thickness from one part of the body to the next. Our skin is a great indicator of our general health, and if someone is sick it often shows in their skin.”

He continued: “If you are concerned about a skin condition speak to your local pharmacist who can offer advice and make suggestions on suitable products. Skin conditions Impetigo and Shingles are two of the seven conditions that pharmacists can treat as part of the new Pharmacy First Service in England.”

Here are 10 of the most well-known skin conditions, that you shouldn’t ignore.

Shingles

Shingles is an infection that causes a painful rash. First signs can include tingling or a painful feeling in an area of skin, headaches and feeling generally unwell.

A rash will usually appear a few days later. In rare cases shingles can cause pain without a rash. Usually, the shingles rash occurs on the chest and tummy, but it can appear anywhere on your body including on your face, eyes and genitals.

Is it contagious? Yes

Could it be life-threatening? No

Whilst you cannot spread shingles to others, people could catch chickenpox from you if they have not had chickenpox before or have not had the chickenpox vaccine.

The NHS suggests avoiding pregnant mothers who have not had chickenpox before and people with a weakened immune system and new-born babies.

Impetigo

Impetigo is a very contagious skin infection that starts with red sores or blisters, which quickly burst and leave crusty golden-brown patches. The NHS says the patches can look like cornflakes stuck to the skin, and can be painful.

Not usually serious, it often gets better in seven to 10 days if you get treatment.

Is it Contagious? Yes

Impetigo can easily spread to other parts of your body or to other people until it stops being contagious. Contagions stop generally 48 hours after you start using prescribed hydrogen peroxide cream or antibiotics or when the patches dry out and crust over.

Could it be life-threatening? No

Atopic Eczema

Atopic eczema, sometime called Atopic dermatitis, is one of the most common forms of eczema, a condition that causes the skin to become itchy, dry and cracked.

The skin condition causes the skin to become itchy, dry, cracked and sore. Some only have small patches of dry skin, but others may experience widespread inflamed skin all over the body.

Is it contagious? No

Could it be life-threatening? No

Sepsis

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection. It occurs when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body's own tissues and organs. Other names from sepsis include septicaemia or blood poisoning.

Treatment in hospital is essential straight away as the skin condition can get worsen quickly. You should expect to be given antibiotics within 1 hour of arriving at hospital.

You may need other tests or treatments depending on your symptoms, these can include treatment in an intensive care unit, a machine to help you breathe (ventilator), surgery to remove areas of infection and stays in hospital for several weeks.

Most people make a full recovery from sepsis. But it can take time. Physical and emotional symptoms may continue for months, or even years, after you’ve had sepsis.

These long-term effects are called post-sepsis syndrome, and can include feeling tired and weak, lack of appetite, picking up illnesses more often, changes in mood, flashbacks and PTSD.

Is it contagious? No

Could it be life-threatening? Yes

If sepsis is not treated early, it can turn into septic shock and cause your organs to fail. This is life threatening.

Staph Infections

Staph infections are caused by bacteria called staphylococcus. Symptoms include a painful red lump or bump on the skin, hot, red or swollen skin, sore, crusts, blistering and red or sore eyelids.

The infection tends to go away on their own, but sometimes they need to be treated with antibiotics.

Is it Contagious? Yes

The bacteria that cause staph infections live harmlessly on many people's skin, often in the nose and armpits and on the buttocks. They usually only cause an infection if they get into the skin, for example, through a bite or cut.

The NHS says the bacteria can spread through close skin contact, sharing towels and toothbrushes and less common, through droplets in coughs and sneezes.

Could it be life-threatening? Yes

MRSA

MRSA is a type of bacteria that usually lives harmlessly on the skin, but if it gets inside the body, it can cause a serious infection that needs immediate treatment with antibiotics.

Most people with the bacteria on their skin do not have any symptoms. If you get an MRSA infection under your skin, you may have an area of skin that is painful and swollen, feels warm when you touch it, leaks pus or looks red.

The infection can spread to your blood, lungs, or other parts of your body, which causes symptoms that include high temperature, difficulty breathing, chills, dizziness and confusion.

Is it contagious? Yes

MRSA will only cause an infection if it spreads inside the body, as it lives harmlessly on the skin and mainly spreads through touch. This can also happen if you touch a person with MRSA, or something they’ve touched.

Pityriasis versicolor

Pityriasis versicolor, also known as tinea versicolor is a common fungal skin infection. The condition is caused by a type of fungus that lives on the skin.

With most people carrying this fungus on their skin without it causing problems, it can something grow and spread more than usual. It’s not always clear why this happens. The NHS has suggested that it’s not caused by not washing your skin and most people who have it are otherwise healthy.

Is it contagious? No

Could it be life-threatening? No

Meningitis

Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord (meninges). The infection can be very serious if not treated quickly. It can affect anyone, but is most common in babies, young children, teenagers and young adults.

With symptoms of meningitis developing suddenly it’s important to be aware of symptoms, which include a high temperature, sickness, headaches, a rash that does not fade when a glass if rolled over it, a stiff neck, dislike to bright lights, drowsiness and seizures.

Is it contagious? Yes

Meningitis is usually caused by a bacterial or viral infection. Bacterial meningitis is rarer but more serious than viral meningitis. Infections that cause meningitis can be spread through sneezing, coughing and kissing.

Meningitis is usually caught from people who carry these viruses or bacteria in their nose or throat but are not ill themselves. It can also be caught from someone with meningitis, but this is less common.

Bacterial meningitis usually needs to be treated in hospital for at least a week and Viral meningitis tends to get better on its own within 7 to 10 days and can often be treated at home.

Could it be life-threatening? Yes

Cellulitis

Cellulitis is a skin infection that's treated with antibiotics. It can be serious if it's not treated quickly. The condition makes skin feel painful, hot and swollen. Skin may also be blistered, and well creating painful glands.

Is it contagious? No

Could it be life-threatening? Yes

Molluscum contagiosum

Molluscum contagiosum is an infection that causes spots on the skin. It's usually harmless and rarely needs treatment. The spots caused by molluscum contagiosum are usually harmless and should clear up within 18 months without needing treatment.

Is it contagious? YES

The condition is usually passed on by direct skin to skin contact, however the chance of passing it on to other people during normal activities is small that normal day-to- day activities can continue.

Could it be life-threatening? No

You can learn more about skin rashes using this skin rashes tool from NHS Wales, which includes pictures of common skin rashes and ailments.