Ian Maughan, a courier porter at South Tyneside District Hospital has thanked Slimming World for changing his life for the better after shedding almost six reaching his target weight.

The 54-year-old who has worked at the hospital for 35 years has always been active in and outside of his job.

Only five years ago he ran for the Harriers and was taking part in Saturday Park Runs and never needed to worry about his weight.

However when lockdown came into force back in March 2020 that’s when Ian started to gain weight. As he began working longer hour his morale wasn’t great and he was feeling stressed.

To relieve his stress levels Ian began drinking heavily causing weight gain and depression.

He said: “I realised at this point that I desperately needed to do something. I arranged an appointment with my GP in March 2022 and was prescribed anti-depressants.”

Ian and a couple of the other porters decided to weigh themselves and this was his turning point for him when he discovered he weighed 17st 12lbs. He decided to stop drinking altogether and do something about his weight.

He was familiar with Slimming World because his wife had been a member for some time and with a lot of persuasion, he decided to go along to the group at Whiteleas Community Centre with her.

Within 20 weeks of joining Ian had lost 5st 12.5bs and reached his target weight of 12st 2lbs.

Ian made changes to his food choices swapping sausage rolls, pasties and crisps for healthier options such as overnight oats, chicken salad and jacket potatoes.

He added: “Before I joined Slimming World, I couldn’t even walk up the stairs without getting out of breath and found it difficult to tie my shoelaces because my stomach was so large that I couldn’t bend down.

“But now I’m back to running sometimes 5 to 8 miles every morning, I feel healthy and much fitter than ever.”

Ian wants to encourage others that losing weight is possible and that there is always someone that can offer help.

He said: “As a man I didn’t want to admit I was struggling both physically and mentally, and if I had not of sought help when I did, I really don’t know where I would be now.

“The group support and support from our Consultant Glynis, has made a real difference in helping me change my life for the better.

“I love going to group and having that time to plan, think and share with others. I now get huge pride in inspiring others and sharing my tips and stories too.”

“I never want to go back to how I was and would love to inspire other people out there to take that first step and walk into their local Slimming World group.”

Sue Thompson, District Manager for Slimming World in Durham, Wearside and South Tyneside said: “What an absolute inspiration Ian is, he has every right to be proud of what he’s achieved.

“At Slimming World we understand what it takes to walk into one of our groups and we are delighted more and more men are joining us.

“Overweight and obesity aren’t just issues for women to deal with, in fact we know overall, 67% of men and 60% of women are classed as living with overweight or obesity and living with overweight is actually more common among men than women.”

For details about Slimming World and how to find your nearest group please visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk