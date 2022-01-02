Jasmin Elliott-Reza was the first little Sanddancer of the year to arrive at the Midwifery Led Birthing Centre at South Tyneside District Hospital.

Weighing 6lb 5oz, Jasmin arrived at 3.18am on Sunday, January 2, to the delight of parents Elaine Elliott and Rumi Reza, from South Shields.

Jasmin joins big big brothers Lucas, six, and Kamran, five, and sister Ayana, three, whose birthday falls on the new arrival's due date of Tuesday, January 18.

She was welcomed into the world with the help of midwives Janet Rooks and Joanna Wylie and maternity support worker Julie Dodd using the centre's birthing pool.

Changes under the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trusts ‘Pathway to Excellence’ mean the hospital site in South Shields now looks after women with low-risk pregnancies.

Other births within the trust take place instead at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The trust says the Midwifery-Led Birthing Centre at South Tyneside District Hospital provides ‘a relaxing ‘home-from-home’ birthing experience for women with low-risk pregnancies who have not experienced any complications’.

It’s website reads: "If our midwives do have concerns about you or your baby’s wellbeing or progress during labour, we have very close links and direct 24/7 communication with doctors in our consultant-led maternity unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

"If necessary we will arrange for you to be transferred to our consultant-led maternity unit in an ambulance and your midwife will come along with you.”

