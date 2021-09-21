Cancer Connections has continued to provide its full range of services throughout the pandemic, although this has been mainly over the phone.

Now, the team is ready to see more people face-to-face from Monday, May 17 – but they stress anyone coming into the Harton Lane building will need to have pre-arranged an appointment, which can be requested by calling: 0191 4565081.

"It's going to be a bit different in the short term, having people coming in by appointment only,” said Deborah Roberts, co-founder and manager of Cancer Connections.

The Cancer Connections drop-in centre in Harton Lane, South Shields.

"But hopefully it will get back to normal soon. We have taken every precaution to keep our visitors safe whilst in the building and we hope to see you all very soon.”

For welfare and benefits advice, readers are advised to ring or text Kathryn Cox on: 07557188694.

