Jennie Vickers pictured with her winning design

Jennie Vickers, aged 11, was named the North East winner in an annual competition designed to help young people consider a career in the NHS.

Jennie, a pupil at Forest View Primary School, designed a 'well done NHS' poster, with rainbow colours and a poem, which addresses gender stereotypes by highlighting ‘there is no boy or girl job in the NHS’.

Health Education England (HEE) runs the Step into the NHS competition in primary schools each year to highlight the many career paths in health and care.

This year’s competition saw 1,428 entries from more than 1,800 pupils in 96 primary schools throughout England.

As well as learning about some of the 350 careers in the NHS, pupils had chance to say thank you to the NHS in their own personal and creative way.

Jennie was awarded top prize for the North East region, receiving a certificate and £25 Amazon voucher.

The judges were A&E doctor and TV presenter Dr Ronx Ikharia, medical student Tash Binnie and careers expert Tristram Hooley.

In a message to judges, Jennie said: “Thank you so much for choosing me. My family and teachers have helped and supported me so much and I have really enjoyed taking part in the competition.”

Ashleigh Williams, her teacher at Forest View, said: “The children enjoyed finding out more about the NHS whilst saying thank you for the wonderful job that they do. We are delighted that Jennie is the regional winner, her entry was very well thought out and creative.”

Emma Cook, headteacher, added: “We are really proud of Jennie. The competition was a great opportunity to raise the children's aspirations and awareness of careers in the NHS.”

The Step Into The NHS contest provides teaching resources to help raise students’ aspirations and understanding of the many careers available in the NHS.

The resources aim to help students learn about themselves by encouraging them to explore the wide range of jobs in the health service.

Dr Navina Evans, chief executive of Health Education England, said: "This year’s entries for the Step Into The NHS contest have been creative, entertaining and inspiring – I am absolutely delighted to congratulate Jennie on her poster and poem! – well done and keep up the fantastic work.”

Developed in partnership with teachers, the Step Into The NHS website includes a careers quiz, real-life stories from NHS staff, work experience tips and learning resources to help young people explore the hundreds of roles within the NHS: https://www.stepintothenhs.nhs.uk/