South Tyne men die two years early

Life expectancy data.

Data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities shows that the average life expectancy for men in South Tyneside stood at 76.4 in 2020 and 2021 – below the national average of 78.7.

The main contributor to this inequality for South Tyneside men was cancer – which caused 488 male deaths over the two years and reduced life expectancy by 0.6 years on average

Average life expectancy for women in the area was 80.5.

David Finch, assistant director at the Health Foundation, a charity working to tackle health inequalities said: "There are staggering differences in life chances depending on where people live.

"Prior to the pandemic, improvements in health had stalled while inequalities had widened.”

Mr Finch continued: "We also see significant variation in how many people have long-term conditions, such as cancer and heart disease, between different areas – partly related to the varying conditions in which people are born, live and work."

In South Tyneside, men from the wealthiest fifth of the population can expect to live 9.2 years longer than the area's least well-off – with a difference of 7.3 years for women.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said tackling health disparities is a "priority" for the Government.