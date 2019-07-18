South Tyneside among worst ten areas for smoking-related hospital admissions in UK
South Tyneside has been ranked as one of the worst areas in England for smoking-related hospital admissions.
Using the latest data derived from NHS Digital, Vapourcore.com sought to identify the 10 locations in England with the highest and lowest number of hospital admissions attributable to smoking per 100,000 of the local population. The figures cover 2017/18 and accounts for those aged 35 and over.
Half of the locations in the top 10 with the greatest number of hospital admissions attributable to smoking are in the North East of England, including South Tyneside, which came seventh in the list with 2,577 admissions per 100,000 people.
Sunderland was listed as the second highest city in the UK for number of hospital admissions attributable to smoking per 100,000 of the local population with a result of 2,914.
Charles Bloom, managing director of Vapurcore.com said: “The dangers of smoking have been documented time and time again, but it can be incredibly difficult to quit due to the addictive nature of cigarettes.
“Consequently, it can be tough for individuals to alter their behaviour and preferences, but with more effective cessation methods available than ever before, there is strong optimism for those looking to kick the habit.
“The more that do so, the less chance they will face serious health problems in the future as a direct consequence of smoking.”