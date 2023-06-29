South Tyneside care homes: The local care homes given an inadequate or requires improvement rating by the CQC

Some North East care homes are currently rated as inadequate or require improvement following reports from the Care Quality Commission.

The CQC check how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led care homes are, giving each area a rating and then the care home an overall rating.

These are the care homes in and around South Tyneside which currently have an inadequate or requires improvement rating.

In some cases improvements may have been made ahead of their next CQC inspection.

These are some of the care homes in and around South Tyneside which require improvement according to the Care Quality Commission.

Conifer Lodge in South Shields was told it requires improvement following an inspection in October 2022.

Hebburn Manor Care Home was told it requires improvement following an inspection in September 2022.

Primrose House in Fellgate was told it requires improvement following an inspection in September 2022.