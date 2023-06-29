News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

South Tyneside care homes: The local care homes given an inadequate or requires improvement rating by the CQC

Some North East care homes are currently rated as inadequate or require improvement following reports from the Care Quality Commission.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:59 BST

The CQC check how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led care homes are, giving each area a rating and then the care home an overall rating.

These are the care homes in and around South Tyneside which currently have an inadequate or requires improvement rating.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

In some cases improvements may have been made ahead of their next CQC inspection.

These are some of the care homes in and around South Tyneside which require improvement according to the Care Quality Commission.

1. These are some of the care homes in and around South Tyneside which require improvement according to the Care Quality Commission

These are some of the care homes in and around South Tyneside which require improvement according to the Care Quality Commission. Photo: Google/Photojoiner

Photo Sales
Conifer Lodge in South Shields was told it requires improvement following an inspection in October 2022.

2. Conifer Lodge

Conifer Lodge in South Shields was told it requires improvement following an inspection in October 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Hebburn Manor Care Home was told it requires improvement following an inspection in September 2022.

3. Hebburn Manor

Hebburn Manor Care Home was told it requires improvement following an inspection in September 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Primrose House in Fellgate was told it requires improvement following an inspection in September 2022.

4. Primrose House

Primrose House in Fellgate was told it requires improvement following an inspection in September 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:South TynesideCQCNorth East