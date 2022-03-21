South Tyneside Council issued just 10 fines for dog fouling in five years, new figures show

Online pet supply firm Kennel Store submitted Freedom of Information requests for every local authority throughout the UK regarding dog fouling fines between 2017 and 2021.

A total of 243 councils returned data, while 53 did not. The figures show South Tyneside issued just five fines in 2017, one each in 2018 and 2019, none at all in 2020, and three last year.

The study revealed Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council issued the highest number of penalties, with 445 owners fined during the five-year period, while 56 local authorities did not issue a single fine.

Kennel Store's Neil Hutchinson said: “We know that the biggest annoyance regarding dogs in the UK is dog fouling.

"The UK is a nation of dog lovers, and with data reporting that there are an estimated 12.9 million dogs across Britain, there’s no denying that we are a country of canine companions.

“Dog fouling is illegal in the UK and the law states that being unaware a dog has fouled or not having a suitable bag is not a reasonable excuse, and could result in dog walkers being penalised.

"Not only this, but it is extremely dangerous as contact with dog excrement can cause toxocariasis – a nasty infection that can lead to dizziness, nausea, asthma and even blindness or seizures.

“When investigating fine procedures in each district council, we discovered some councils do not implement fines, and alternatively they offer education as to why not picking up dog excrement is dangerous and the importance of keeping our streets clean.”

Councillor Ernest Gibson, South Tyneside council’s Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said the local authority was determined to eradicate the problem of dog fouling. but needed backing from the public to do so.

“We take this issue of dog fouling very seriously. The mess it causes is not only unpleasant, it blights our estates and poses a public health risk,” he said

“While we appreciate that most dog owners are considerate and responsible, there is an irresponsible minority of people who fail to clean up after their dogs. It is a criminal offence, it is unacceptable, and we will always take enforcement action wherever we can, though catching people to issue fixed penalty notices is a challenge.

“It is really important that residents continue reporting incidents to us so that we can target our resources in the right areas. One such initiative we have implemented is the use of pavement stencils in the Baring Street area of South Shields and the Moor Lane and Whitburn Road areas.

“Dog owners are also reminded to take used dog poo bags home to dispose of in their own bins or put them in any of the litter bins in public areas. With plenty of bins available, as well as signage reminding dog owners of their responsibilities, there really is no excuse for people not to bag it and bin it.”

