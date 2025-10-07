South Tyneside Council supports smokers during Stoptober

Stoptober is back and South Tyneside Council is joining Fresh to encourage smokers to quit this Stoptober. This year smokers can give their willpower a boost with more support to quit than ever before.

Over five million adults in England and 11% in the North East still smoke – around 233,000 people. Smoking kills two out of three lifelong smokers, killing 75,000 people in England a year, making it the biggest cause of preventable illness and death.

The health benefits of stopping smoking start almost immediately. Evidence shows that for people quitting during Stoptober, if you stop for 28 days, you’re five times more likely to quit for good.

2025 is the 25 Year Anniversary for Stop Smoking Services in England – with services supporting around 400,000 successful quit attempts in the North East since the year 2000. With stop smoking service support, people are three times more likely to quit smoking than going it alone without any support.

A new independent survey of current North East smokers shows high motivation to quit – but it also suggests thousands more smokers could benefit from quitting aids and local stop smoking support to make a successful quit, with 71% feeling that their life would be much better if they stopped smoking.

Ailsa Rutter OBE, Director of Fresh and Balance, said: “Stoptober is a brilliant chance to make a quit attempt at a time when you know loads of other people are trying as well. By the end of the month you will have improved your health and saved money.

“There are more effective ways than ever before to help you quit smoking. Many people try with just willpower alone, but getting support can make your willpower go even further. Whether that’s switching to a vape, using quit smoking medication or help from a stop smoking advisor these can help you ease the cravings to put smoking behind you.

“The more times you try to quit, the more chance you will succeed.”

Cllr Ruth Berkely, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence, said: “In South Tyneside we are encouraging smokers to give quitting smoking another go. It doesn’t matter how many times you have tried before – those attempts will help you learn from experience. The important thing is you keep trying to quit, and Stoptober is the perfect time.

“We have lots of help available, including via community support where you can access free one-to-one guidance.

“The consequences of not stopping smoking can be fatal for you and your family. Please try again.”