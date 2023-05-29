News you can trust since 1849
South Tyneside dentists: The top rated dentists across South Shields, Boldon, Hebburn and beyond

What are the best rated dentists across the region?
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 29th May 2023, 11:58 BST

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their dentists, and the results are an interesting read!

Many services in the city have not been reviewed by users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say with more than two reviews, this is how they rate across South Tyneside.

These are the top rated dentists in South Tyneside.

Photo: Google/Photojoiner

MyDentist on Westoe Road in South Shields has a perfect five star rating from five reviews.

Photo: Google

MyDentist on Marina Terrace in Whitburn has a five star rating from four reviews.

Photo: Google

St Michael's Dental Practice on Westoe Road in South Shields has a five star rating from three reviews.

Photo: Google

