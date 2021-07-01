South Tyneside parents warned over baby vaccines

Baby vaccine call

The call comes after new figures show baby vaccination targets have been exceeded in South Tyneside – but some youngsters have missed their first potentially life-saving vaccines.

By a child's first birthday, they should have received a series of vaccinations to protect them against potentially fatal diseases – including diptheria, polio and whooping cough.

Public Health England (PHE) data shows 97.6% of children in South Tyneside who turned one between January and March had those jabs on time.

This is ahead of the 95% target but down from 97.7% the year before and suggests up to eight eligible babies missed their initial immunisations.

Children should also receive a jab to protect them against measles, mumps and rubella before the age of two.

Figures show there has been a 1.4% decrease in the proportion of toddlers receiving their MMR vaccines in South Tyneside to 95.3%.

The Royal Society of Public Health say the “stay at home” message during lockdowns may have deterred parents from taking their children for jabs.

Public Health England said the drop in vaccination raised fears of potential disease outbreaks after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Head of immunisation, Dr Mary Ramsay, said: "It is vital that children attend routine vaccination appointments and catch up on any vaccinations they have missed to prevent a resurgence of serious and sometimes life-threatening diseases.”