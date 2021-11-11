South Tyneside to get new 3G football pitch after £500,000 grant boost

Perth Green Community Association and South Tyneside Council have been jointly awarded a £536,161 grant from the Premier League, the FA and the Government’s Football Foundation to install a brand new 3G pitch on land adjacent to the Community Association in Jarrow.

Planning permission has already been secured and work is expected to start in January 2022.

Cllr Moira Smith, the council’s lead member for the voluntary sector, partnerships and co-operatives, said: “The development of a 3G pitch will be a huge asset to the local community, bringing with it enhanced opportunities for sport and leisure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Moira Smith with Perth Green CA trustee Kevin Mullen, and Cllr Stephen Dean, on land that will be cleared to make way for a new 3G pitch.

“It is yet another example of the success the borough’s community associations are enjoying. By working together we have created the conditions for this investment which will help us deliver on our priority of supporting families and young people.”

Perth Green Community Association worked with the Football Foundation and Durham FA to secure the cash, with further funding being provided by other grants and the Community Association itself.

Jimmy Kane, chairman of the Community Association, said: “In 2015 it was identified that there was a shortage of 3G pitch facilities in South Tyneside and, as such, Perth Green site was recommended as a potential development site.

"It is fantastic for the area that this project has come to fruition.”

He added: “This is community facility and will be used by Jarrow FC, Boldon Girls, Sunderland Foundation of Light, local schools and the community at large. “A range of options such as walking football, disability sports and coaching for children and youths, will also encourage people to become more active, improving people’s physical and mental wellbeing.”

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This grant award to Perth Green Community Association is great news for the local community.