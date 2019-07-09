Stroke project event in South Tyneside
Stroke victims and their families are aiming to show that there is life after being struck with the condition.
Stroke survivors, carers and medical professionals will share their personal experiences of stroke and showcase the results of a year-long project in the North East at The Customs House, South Shields, on Thursday, July 18.
The guest speaker will be triple Paralympic champion Stephen Miller.
The Stroke Association has worked in partnership with Living History North East, Banyan Arts CIC and Momentum Skills to create the project, Life After Stroke: Past, Present and Future.
A series of creative workshops will explore the experiences of people in South Tyneside and Sunderland who have been affected by stroke.
The launch event will see talks given by local people who took part in the project, and a preview of the creative pieces of audio and visual work showcasing their experiences.
Following the event, the exhibition can be viewed at St Hilda’s Pit Head in South Shields from July 22 to July 26 from 10am to 4pm each day.
Kate Charles, Regional Director at the Stroke Association, said: “We’re thrilled to have worked with Momentum Skills, Living History North East, Banyan Arts and Northumbria University on such an exciting piece of work.
“We have been working with some amazing people who have incredible stories to tell. It’s wonderful that stroke survivors have played such a vital role in this innovative piece of work.”
For more information about the exhibition, call Ally Miller at the Stroke Association on 0191 4978321 or email Ally.Miller@stroke.org.uk.