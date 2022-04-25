Teen pregnancies hit record low in South Tyne

Teenage pregnancies fall.

The figures, from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), follows a national trend of falling conception rates – with the first year of the coronavirus pandemic having a particular impact on teenage pregnancies.

The figures show there were 38 conceptions to girls aged under-18 in South Tyneside in 2020 – down from 44 in 2019, and the lowest number since 1998, when records began.

They were among 12,576 under-18 pregnancies nationally in 2020.

The figures show there were 1,991 conceptions to women aged between 15 and 44 in South Tyneside during 2020 – up from 1,876 in 2019.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service said the pandemic and measures introduced in response "have clearly had very different impacts" on the reproductive choices of women of different ages and backgrounds.

Spokeswoman Katherine O’Brien said: "Lockdown restrictions which prevented socialising with anyone other than members of your own household will have had a greater impact on women in younger age groups, who will be less likely to have been cohabiting with partners."

A fall in conceptions nationally has not led to a drop in births.